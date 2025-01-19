What is ISRO's 'Baahubali' rocket?
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) refers its heaviest and most powerful rocket the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV Mk III), as the 'Bahubali' rocket.
The GSLV Mk III is a three-stage launch vehicle. It includes two solid strap-on motors, a core liquid booster, and a cryogenic upper stage. It has the capacity to carry payloads up to 4 tons to Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO).
The rocket stands at approximately 43 meters in height and has a launch mass of about 640 tons. It is designed to launch heavy satellites into various orbits.
The first developmental flight of the GSLV Mk III was on December 18, 2014, with subsequent successful launches including placing the GSAT-19 and GSAT-29 satellites into orbit in 2017 and 2018 respectively.
It was instrumental in launching the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019, aimed at conducting a soft landing on the lunar surface. More recently, it launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission in 2023, successfully deploying the spacecraft towards the Moon.
The GSLV Mk III is set to play a crucial role in India's human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, with plans to send Indian astronauts into space by 2022. Its capabilities are also vital for upcoming missions to Mars and Venus.
The development of this rocket has been a significant achievement for ISRO, involving the mastering of cryogenic engine technology. Each launch is estimated to cost around Rs 300 crores, reflecting its complexity and capability.
