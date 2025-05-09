What if a missile hits your city? Here are 7 life-saving urban survival tips
Produced by Abhinav yadav
If a missile hits your city, you’ll have only seconds to act. Civil defence experts say the first thing to do is reach safety without any hesitation or delay. Move to your building’s safest spot, preferably away from windows and outside facing walls.
Interior rooms with two solid walls between you and the outside offer strong protection. According to Federal Emergency Management Agency of US(FEMA), this approach cuts down injuries from shockwaves and flying debris. Store rooms, bathrooms or hallways without windows are the safest during an attack.
Basements are ideal, but if you can’t reach one, go to the lowest floor. Structural experts say blast waves get stronger at the top and debris falls harder. Rooftops might feel safer but they offer the least protection in a missile strike.
Shattered glass can fly like bullets. The Red Cross warns to avoid all glass windows, doors and even mirrors. Most urban injuries during missile strikes happen from flying glass, not direct impact. Stay low and stay away from anything breakable.
During a strike, going outside may be riskier than staying in. The NDMA advises to lock down in a safe room and not to move unless there’s fire or officials give the all-clear. Staying inside often offers more protection from chaos and collapse.
Have a go-bag ready food, water, power bank and a radio for 72 hours. Know your stairwells and exits by heart. If there’s smoke or dust, seal doors with wet cloth and breathe through a damp fabric. These small steps can make a big difference.
In a crisis, fake news spreads faster. Emergency services have asked to follow only verified sources government radio, SMS alerts, or official apps. Wrong info can lead you into danger. When lives are at stake, facts are your best protection.