‘Weird Mars rocks’: NASA’s Perseverance rover uncovers a bizarre mystery on the Red Planet
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
NASA’s Perseverance and Curiosity rovers are uncovering some very strange rocks on the Martian surface. From "zebra stripes" to "frog eggs," these unusual formations may hold clues about ancient water, volcanoes, and even possible life on Mars.
On March 11, Perseverance spotted a rock named St. Paul’s Bay, covered in small dark spheres like a clutch of frog eggs. Scientists aren’t sure where it came from or how it formed. It could be a sign of ancient water, volcanic activity, or a meteorite impact.
In May 2024, Curiosity cracked open a rock that revealed yellow crystals of pure sulfur never seen on Mars before. On Earth, elemental sulfur sometimes forms in places with microbial life, like hot springs or volcanoes. Could this be a clue?
In July 2024, Perseverance found a rock called Cheyava Falls, covered in black, blue, and green spots. These “leopard spots” may have formed through microbial chemical reactions, making them possible biosignatures of past life
Another discovery, informally named “Freya Castle”, features bold black and white stripes. Scientists believe it may have formed in a volcanic magma chamber, but they still don’t know how it ended up in the Jezero crater.
These weird rocks could help us understand Mars’ ancient environment and whether it once supported life. They also give clues about past volcanic eruptions, meteor impacts, and how water once flowed on the planet.
NASA scientists are storing some of these rocks for a future mission to bring samples back to Earth. As we prepare to one day send humans to Mars, these discoveries are helping shape our understanding of the Red Planet’s deep history.