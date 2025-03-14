'Waterless concrete for Mars': IIT scientists are developing extraterrestrial products for human settlement beyond Earth
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is advancing research on extraterrestrial manufacturing, focusing on solutions for human settlement beyond Earth. The Extraterrestrial Manufacturing (ExTeM) team is leading efforts in this area.
Researchers at IIT Madras have developed concrete that does not require water, using sulphur, which is available on Mars. The material meets Earth’s construction standards while preserving Martian resources
Adithya Plato Sidharth, a post-doctoral researcher at ExTeM, explained that the development addresses one of the key challenges of Martian construction, where water is scarce and must be conserved for essential human needs.
The team has also built the world’s fourth-largest Microgravity Drop Tower, which allows the study of materials in zero gravity. The facility is used to test metal foams for meteorite impact resistance.
Beyond construction materials, ExTeM is working on zero-gravity welding, 3D printing, and bioprinting. Their research includes developing next-generation optical fibres and exploring methods to manufacture biological tissues in space.
Professor Sathyan Subbiah, who leads the initiative, highlighted the potential Earth-based benefits of the research. Using space-derived resources could help reduce dependency on traditional supply chains.
As India expands its presence in space exploration, research at IIT Madras supports the country’s long-term ambitions. The ExTeM team’s work could contribute to sustainable human habitation on Mars while also driving technological advancements on Earth.
