Want to win $3 million? NASA is looking for someone to solve garbage problem on Moon
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA has launched the LunaRecycle Challenge, a competition aimed at developing sustainable waste management solutions for long-term lunar missions. The initiative seeks efficient recycling systems that can function independently for a full year on the Moon.
The competition is divided into two stages. The first phase requires participants to submit conceptual designs for waste recycling systems. Selected teams will advance to the second phase, where they must develop a digital model and a physical prototype for Earth-based testing.
NASA has allocated up to $3 million in total prizes. The top-performing prototype will receive $1.4 million, while the leading digital model will be awarded $600,000. The competition aims to drive technological advancements in space sustainability.
Unlike missions to the International Space Station, where waste can be returned to Earth, lunar missions require full self-sufficiency. NASA’s goal is to convert waste into useful resources that could support daily operations on the Moon.
Technologies developed for the LunaRecycle Challenge could have broader applications on Earth, including improved waste management in remote locations, disaster relief zones, and urban areas facing high consumption rates.
The challenge is open to individuals and teams worldwide. While early participation is encouraged, new entrants can join in the second phase. Initial submissions are due by 31 March 2025, with winners to be announced later.
The challenge aligns with NASA’s Artemis programme and long-term lunar habitation plans. The agency aims to establish a sustainable presence on the Moon and apply the developed technologies to future Mars missions and other deep-space explorations.
