'Want to go home': NASA's Sunita Williams makes an emotional plea from ISS
Produced by Tarun Mishra
After more than seven months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have spoken out. In a heartfelt message, they shared their desire to reunite with their families while remaining dedicated to their mission.
The astronauts’ return was initially planned for February 2025 but has now been rescheduled to late March at the earliest. The delay is due to a technical issue with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft propulsion system. Sunita Williams said, "Eventually, we want to go home, because we left our families a little while ago, but we have a lot to do while we’re up here.”
In a communication with NASA officials, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore expressed their eagerness to reunite with their families. Despite the extended mission, they are maintaining good spirits and are focusing on the commitment to their work aboard the ISS.
The astronauts remain engaged in various responsibilities, including scientific experiments aligned with SpaceX 31 missions and conducting spacewalks. Sunita Williams highlighted the importance of their tasks, stating they have plenty of work to accomplish before their return.
The astronauts shared insights into life on the ISS, describing how they adapt to wearing clothes for extended periods and managing their eating habits. Wilmore reassured the public about their well-being, noting their food supply is sufficient.
Concerns regarding Williams’ health surfaced after photos suggested possible muscle loss. However, the astronauts said that they are managing well under the conditions and are prioritising their health during the extended mission.
NASA plans to launch Crew-10 in March 2025 to bring Williams and Wilmore back to Earth. Until then, the astronauts will continue their work aboard the ISS, balancing their professional responsibilities with the challenges of extended space travel.
