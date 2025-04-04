'Voyager Tardigrades': Gaganyaan astronaut to visit ISS in May onboard SpaceX Crew Dragon
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Shubhanshu Shukla, a test pilot from the Indian Air Force, will be the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station (ISS). He will serve as the pilot on the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), launching in May 2025 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. He joins a four-member international crew on board the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.
Shukla’s time on the ISS will contribute directly to India’s Gaganyaan mission. The experiments carried on this mission are designed to support ISRO’s efforts in preparing for extended human spaceflight through biological, technological, and educational studies.
The Voyager Displays experiment will examine how microgravity affects human interaction with computer screens. It will track pointing accuracy, gaze fixation, and eye movement, offering insights that could influence the design of digital systems for spacecraft environments.
The Voyager Tardigrades project will focus on these microscopic organisms known for their extreme survival abilities. Scientists will assess their revival, reproduction, and genetic responses in microgravity to identify potential applications in space resilience and biotechnology.
Crop Seeds on ISS will evaluate how space conditions affect six different crop seed varieties. These seeds will be grown for several generations after returning to Earth, with researchers observing any genetic alterations that could help in developing sustainable agriculture systems for future missions.
A study on Cyanobacteria on the ISS will compare the growth and biochemical behaviour of two strains in microgravity. Findings may assist in the development of biological life support systems that recycle air and waste on long-duration spaceflights.
The Myogenesis experiment aims to understand muscle degradation in space by identifying biological pathways involved in skeletal muscle loss. Additionally, STEMonstrations and Sprouts will engage students in India through space-based education and examine changes in seed growth and nutrition after space exposure. The Ax-4 mission reflects a collaboration between ISRO, Axiom Space, and NASA, with around 60 experiments planned from 31 countries. It marks a step forward for India in international space research and human spaceflight initiatives.
