'Voyager Tardigrades': Gaganyaan astronaut to visit ISS in May onboard SpaceX Crew Dragon

Muscle Loss and Student Engagement

The Myogenesis experiment aims to understand muscle degradation in space by identifying biological pathways involved in skeletal muscle loss. Additionally, STEMonstrations and Sprouts will engage students in India through space-based education and examine changes in seed growth and nutrition after space exposure. The Ax-4 mission reflects a collaboration between ISRO, Axiom Space, and NASA, with around 60 experiments planned from 31 countries. It marks a step forward for India in international space research and human spaceflight initiatives.