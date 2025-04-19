Venus, Saturn and Moon to align in a 'Smiley Face' formation on the morning of April 25
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Venus, Saturn, and the Moon will align in the early morning sky to create a smiley face-like formation. Here’s when and where to look.
This celestial display is called a triple conjunction. a rare alignment of three celestial objects. Venus will sit high above the horizon Saturn will be lower. A crescent Moon will appear beneath them, forming a smiling face.
Look towards the eastern horizon. Best view could be seen at 5:30 a.m. (GMT+1) on 25 April. The window for viewing is short as the sunrise will come an hour later. Choose a spot away from city lights for the best view.
Yes! Venus and Saturn will be bright enough to see with the naked eye, The crescent Moon will look like a smile For better clarity, use binoculars or a small telescope.
Mercury could also be visible just below the trio. It will appear very low on the horizon visibility, depending on your location and weather.
A triple conjunction happens when three celestial bodies appear close together in the sky. These alignments are rare and stunning. This one forms a triangle that resembles a smiley face, according to NASA.
The Lyrids meteor shower also peaks this week, from 21 to 22 April. Up to 15 meteors per hour may be visible under dark skies. With the Moon in crescent phase, there’s minimal interference for a great sky view.