US Space Force gears up for 'Star Wars'-style warfare in orbit
Produced by Abhinav yadav
The US Space Force has released a bold new guide detailing how it plans to protect American satellites and if needed, take down enemy ones.
Space is no longer seen as a peaceful place. The new document makes it clear that satellites are critical to military operations. If they’re attacked, the entire defence network could collapse. This is why the Space Force has said that it must be ready to fight and win in space.
Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton has said that the new guide will train Space Force members, called Guardians, to secure space for US, while denying that access to adversaries. “It’s about stopping attacks before they reach Earth,” he added.
The Space Force, formed in 2019, is now taking a more direct approach. The manual introduces terms like “offensive capability” and “war fighting ethos” to show it’s ready to engage enemies in orbit, alongside the Army, Navy and Air Force.
The document hints at how the US could attack if needed. This could includes disabling enemy satellites, cyber attacks on data links, targeting ground stations that control hostile space missions. All this would be done carefully to avoid space debris and civilian harm.
The Space Force has also said that it aims to avoid creating dangerous debris or damaging peaceful space operations. The goal is space superiority, without risking the safety of everyone else who uses space.
The guide comes as countries like China and Russia grow more active in space. The US wants to stay ahead by being clear about how it plans to defend and control its space assets. This manual is a step toward doing just that.