'Unusual high speed': NASA's Solar Orbiter discovers Helium-3 isotope leaking from our Sun
Produced by Tarun Mishra
A significant increase in helium-3 (³He) particles was recently recorded by the Solar Orbiter, a joint mission by NASA and the European Space Agency. The detection marked a 200,000-fold rise in the isotope’s concentration, compared to typical solar emissions.
Helium-3 is a lighter isotope of helium, containing one less neutron than the more common helium-4. While rare on Earth, it holds potential for use in nuclear fusion, quantum computing, cryogenics, and medical applications.
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory traced the source of the ³He burst to a small solar jet erupting from a coronal hole. This region of the sun is characterised by weaker magnetic fields, differing from the high-energy zones typically linked with such outbursts.
Despite its size, the jet emitted a high concentration of ³He at unusually high speeds. Scientists believe this may be due to the isotope’s unique charge-to-mass ratio, which allows it to be accelerated more easily than heavier particles.
In contrast to expectations, the jet released higher amounts of elements like carbon, nitrogen, silicon, and sulphur, rather than iron or other heavier elements. This unusual pattern suggests a different mechanism may be driving the acceleration of particles.
³He is more abundant on the lunar surface due to the moon’s lack of a magnetic field, which allows solar particles to settle. This has generated interest in harvesting the isotope for Earth-based clean energy and technological use.
Only 19 similar ³He enrichment events have been recorded over the past 25 years. The latest detection provides valuable data for further understanding the processes behind these rare solar phenomena.