'Uninhabitable': What will happen to Earth if Asteroid 2024 YR4 destroys our Moon in 2032?
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Asteroid 2024 YR4 has a 1-in-43 chance of striking Earth in 2032. However, new calculations suggest a 0.3 per cent probability that it could impact the Moon instead. While such a collision would be visible from Earth, its direct effects on the planet would also be huge.
The Moon’s gravitational pull drives ocean tides, which support coastal ecosystems and sustain marine life. Without the Moon, tidal patterns would weaken, leading to the collapse of intertidal zones. Billions of people who rely on marine resources would face food shortages.
Tides play a role in distributing ocean heat and driving global wind patterns. The absence of the Moon would disrupt ocean currents, leading to unpredictable climate shifts. Coastal regions would experience extreme changes in temperature and weather.
The Moon stabilises Earth’s axial tilt at 23.4 degrees, ensuring consistent seasons. Without it, Earth's tilt could shift erratically, altering global weather patterns. This instability could lead to extreme climate variations, making large areas uninhabitable.
Many species rely on lunar cycles for behaviour and survival. Migratory birds, corals, and nocturnal animals use moonlight as an environmental cue. Without it, ecological disruptions would affect food chains and predator-prey relationships, causing population imbalances.
The Moon serves as a base for future deep-space missions. It provides insights into early solar system history and could supply essential resources such as frozen water. Losing the Moon would make space exploration more challenging and costly.
The Moon has been central to human culture, mythology, and religious practices. Its disappearance would affect calendars, traditions, and artistic inspiration. Several cultures that follow lunar calendars would need to rethink their timekeeping systems. The potential loss of the Moon due to an asteroid impact would have long-term physical, ecological, and cultural consequences, reshaping life on Earth.
