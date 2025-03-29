Understanding the science behind Myanmar's 7.7 magnitude earthquake
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck central Myanmar on 28 March, affecting Mandalay and neighbouring countries, including China and Thailand. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, followed by a magnitude 6.7 tremor just 12 minutes later and several smaller aftershocks.
At least 144 people were killed and 732 injured in Myanmar, according to the country's military authorities. A monastery and multiple buildings collapsed. In Bangkok, Thailand, a 33-storey building under construction collapsed, killing 10 people, injuring 16, and leaving 101 missing.
The earthquake occurred along the Sagaing Fault, a major north-south strike-slip fault stretching 1,600 km through Myanmar. Similar to California’s San Andreas Fault, this type of fault results in horizontal movement between land blocks, often causing severe earthquakes.
Myanmar is a seismically active region due to its location near the Himalayan collision zone. The Indian Plate has been pushing into the Eurasian Plate for millions of years, leading to frequent and powerful earthquakes in the region.
Experts compared this event to the 2023 Turkey earthquakes, which also occurred at shallow depths and caused widespread destruction. Shallow quakes tend to produce more intense ground shaking, increasing the likelihood of severe damage and casualties.
Since 1900, at least six earthquakes of magnitude 7 or greater have occurred within 250 km of the recent quake. Notable events include a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in 1990, which caused significant structural damage, and a magnitude 7.9 earthquake in 1912.
Scientists warn that Myanmar’s geological setting means more large earthquakes are likely in the future. Continuous northward movement of the Indian Plate will keep accumulating stress along the fault, making the region prone to further seismic activity.
{{ primary_category.name }}