'Trapped inside a black hole': NASA's James Webb Telescope discovers a mind-blowing possibility about our existence
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has observed that most distant galaxies rotate in a preferred direction. Data from the JADES survey suggests that around two-thirds spin clockwise, while the remaining third rotate counter-clockwise, challenging expectations of a random distribution.
In a random universe, scientists would expect an even split in rotational direction. The observed imbalance suggests a possible underlying cosmic rotation, raising questions about the fundamental nature of the universe’s formation and structure.
One hypothesis is that the universe itself is the interior of a black hole. Known as "black hole cosmology" or "Schwarzschild cosmology," this theory proposes that our observable universe exists beyond the event horizon of a larger black hole in a parent universe.
Theoretical physicists have long speculated that black holes could give rise to new universes. If true, every black hole in our universe could be the entrance to another, with information unable to escape due to the event horizon, making these “baby universes” unobservable from the outside.
Physicist Nikodem Poplawski suggests that a rotating black hole in a parent universe could have influenced the rotational direction of galaxies in ours. The axis of rotation could create the observed asymmetry in galactic spin.
Another possibility is that the rotation of our own galaxy has influenced JWST’s observations. Scientists had previously dismissed this as unlikely due to the Milky Way’s slow rotation, but if proven, it could require recalibrating cosmological distance measurements.
If JWST’s findings are confirmed, they could reshape theories of cosmic inflation, black holes, and universe formation. The research, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggests that understanding galactic spin could unlock new insights into the origins and structure of the universe.
