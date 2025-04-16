Top 7 geography myths people still think are true
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Many people think Africa is a country but it’s a continent with 54 diverse nations. From Nigeria to Egypt to South Africa, each country has its own unique culture, languages, and history. Africa is a continent, not a country!
On flat maps, Greenland looks massive almost the same size as Africa. That’s just a map distortion from the Mercator projection. In reality, Africa is 14 times bigger than Greenland!
England is one part of the United Kingdom, along with Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The UK is the full country. England is just one of the four nations within it. Don’t mix them up!
A desert isn’t just hot and sandy. It’s defined by low rainfall. Antarctica is technically the world’s largest desert! Deserts can be freezing, especially at night.
Holland is just a region inside the Netherlands. The Netherlands has 12 provinces; North and South Holland are just two of them. The capital, Amsterdam, is in Holland — but the country is The Netherlands.
Sydney is the largest and most famous city in Australia but the capital is Canberra. Canberra was chosen as a compromise between Melbourne and Sydney. It’s the center of Australia’s government.
“America” actually refers to two continents North and South America. The USA is one country in North America. So when people say "America," they may mean more than just the United States.