This animal will rule Earth if all human beings die
Professor Tim Coulson from Oxford University posits that extinction is an inevitable outcome for all species, including humans. While humanity’s end is hopefully distant, the possibility raises questions about Earth’s future without us.
Evolution enables life to adapt through advantageous mutations. Coulson emphasises that while most mutations are harmful, a small percentage drives progress, ensuring life’s continuity and transformation over time.
Coulson suggests that in the absence of humans, new forms of intelligence could emerge. He points to the octopus as a potential contender, given its advanced problem-solving abilities and adaptability.
Octopuses demonstrate remarkable cognitive skills, such as using tools and escaping enclosures. Their decentralised nervous system and complex neural structures position them as candidates for a dominant role in Earth's ecosystems.
A key challenge for octopuses is their aquatic nature. Coulson speculates that evolutionary changes might one day allow them to breathe on land, potentially enabling them to hunt terrestrial animals.
While the idea of octopuses dominating Earth may seem speculative, Coulson stresses that evolution often leads to unforeseen outcomes. The future of life on Earth remains unpredictable, shaped by numerous environmental and biological variables.
Even without humans, Earth would continue to evolve and sustain life. History has shown life’s ability to adapt and reorganise after catastrophic events. The seas, currently shared with humans, could someday belong entirely to new forms of intelligence.
