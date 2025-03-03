'Thermonuclear blast': A star is about to explode in deep space and it will be visible from Earth
Produced by Tarun Mishra
T Coronae Borealis (T CrB), known as the "Blaze Star," is expected to undergo a rare thermonuclear explosion. Astronomers had predicted this event between April and September 2024, but it has yet to occur, making its eruption imminent.
T CrB is located in the constellation Corona Borealis, approximately 3,000 light-years from Earth. This semicircular cluster of seven stars lies between two of the brightest stars in the night sky—Arcturus in the east and Vega in the northeast.
By March, the constellation will rise in the eastern sky about three hours after sunset and become clearly visible within four hours. As the months progress, it will be visible earlier, making it easier to track.
The easiest way to find T CrB is by first identifying the Big Dipper. Following the arc of its handle leads to Arcturus, while Vega shines brightly above the northeast. Corona Borealis lies between them, forming a delicate semicircle.
T CrB can be tracked using most astronomy apps and planetarium software, including Stellarium. For astrophotographers, aligning with IC4587, a nearby elliptical galaxy, can help locate the star.
T CrB is a binary system consisting of a white dwarf and a red giant. Approximately every 78–80 years, the white dwarf accumulates material from its companion, triggering a thermonuclear explosion that briefly makes it over 1,000 times brighter.
While the nova will not dramatically light up the night sky, its brightness will temporarily increase to magnitude +2, comparable to the North Star. Observers will need to locate it in advance to witness one of the rarest astronomical events.
