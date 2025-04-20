Tesla, Starlink, and more: What Elon Musk’s India visit could bring

Abhinav Yadav
Apr 20, 2025, 10:01 PM

Musk, Modi and the Future of Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk recently spoke over a call about tech and innovation. Hours later, Musk tweeted, “Looking forward to visiting India later this year!” This timing isn't random as it coincides with crucial trade talks and big policy shifts between India and the US.

Tesla’s Long Wait for India May Finally End

Tesla has been eyeing India for years. Now, it may finally happen. Reports say Tesla plans to ship its electric cars to India soon, starting with Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The company is also hiring staff in key cities. However, high tariffs remain a major hurdle.

Starlink’s India Launch Could Change Rural Internet Forever

Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, has signed deals with Indian telecom giants Jio and Airtel. But it still awaits official government approval. Starlink could bring fast internet to remote villages and hilly regions if it can overcome its high pricing.

Will SpaceX Follow? India’s Eyes Are on the Stars

Though SpaceX hasn’t confirmed anything yet, Musk’s India visit might raise hopes. With ISRO planning big missions and India rising in global space rankings, a SpaceX collaboration could be game changing.

Legal Battles for X, But Big Plans Remain

Musk’s social platform X is facing legal heat in India over content blocking rules. The company has even sued the Indian government. Still, with India being one of X’s largest markets, Musk likely sees potential if he can navigate the policy storm.

Is This Musk’s Third-Time Lucky Moment in India?

Musk cancelled two previous India visits, citing "Tesla obligations". However this time, the stakes are too high to miss. With tech, trade, tariffs and timing all aligning, 2024 might finally be the year Musk lands in India with big deals in his briefcase.

Elon Musk Is Finally Coming to India, But Why Now?

Elon Musk has confirmed he’ll visit India later this year. This isn’t just a friendly stopover; it's a high-stakes move that could reshape India’s tech future.