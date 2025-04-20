Tesla, Starlink, and more: What Elon Musk’s India visit could bring
Produced by Abhinav yadav
Produced by Abhinav yadav
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk recently spoke over a call about tech and innovation. Hours later, Musk tweeted, “Looking forward to visiting India later this year!” This timing isn't random as it coincides with crucial trade talks and big policy shifts between India and the US.
Tesla has been eyeing India for years. Now, it may finally happen. Reports say Tesla plans to ship its electric cars to India soon, starting with Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The company is also hiring staff in key cities. However, high tariffs remain a major hurdle.
Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, has signed deals with Indian telecom giants Jio and Airtel. But it still awaits official government approval. Starlink could bring fast internet to remote villages and hilly regions if it can overcome its high pricing.
Though SpaceX hasn’t confirmed anything yet, Musk’s India visit might raise hopes. With ISRO planning big missions and India rising in global space rankings, a SpaceX collaboration could be game changing.
Musk’s social platform X is facing legal heat in India over content blocking rules. The company has even sued the Indian government. Still, with India being one of X’s largest markets, Musk likely sees potential if he can navigate the policy storm.
Musk cancelled two previous India visits, citing "Tesla obligations". However this time, the stakes are too high to miss. With tech, trade, tariffs and timing all aligning, 2024 might finally be the year Musk lands in India with big deals in his briefcase.
Elon Musk has confirmed he’ll visit India later this year. This isn’t just a friendly stopover; it's a high-stakes move that could reshape India’s tech future.