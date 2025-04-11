Tesla Optimus to colonise Mars? Elon Musk confirms Starship's first trip to the Red Planet but with a twist
Produced by Tarun Mishra
SpaceX founder Elon Musk has announced that the Starship rocket may launch towards Mars by the end of 2026, carrying Optimus robots developed by Tesla on board.
According to Musk, the uncrewed mission will include Tesla’s humanoid Optimus explorer robots, potentially aiding future exploration tasks on the Martian surface.
Musk’s announcement comes shortly after the US presidential nominee to lead NASA stated that the agency could simultaneously pursue Moon and Mars missions, with Mars as a long-term goal.
SpaceX is currently readying the ninth test flight of Starship to evaluate key functions, including in-space engine relighting and a controlled landing procedure.
The Starship Super Heavy booster, part of SpaceX’s reusable launch system, has completed two successful landings after propelling Starship into space, reinforcing SpaceX’s cost-saving approach.
Musk has indicated that Starship could reduce the traditional Mars travel time of six to nine months to approximately 90 days, contingent on further propulsion and design developments.
SpaceX aims to conduct five uncrewed Starship missions to Mars within the next two years, aligning with the upcoming Earth–Mars transfer window to test systems and readiness.