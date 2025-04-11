'Terraforming Red Planet': Scientists want to attack Mars with icy asteroids to alter its atmosphere
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Conventional theories suggest using hardy Earth organisms like moss or lichen to make Mars habitable. However, a Polish scientist believes these methods may be impractical.
Dr Leszek Czechowski from the Polish Academy of Sciences points out that Martian soil contains perchlorates, which are toxic to humans. Additionally, the planet’s low pressure could cause bodily fluids to vaporise without protective gear.
Contrary to depictions in science fiction, Dr Czechowski argues that cultivating crops on Martian soil is unlikely due to the harsh surface chemistry and environmental conditions.
In his study titled “Energy Problems of Terraforming Mars”, Dr Czechowski proposes a different method: striking Mars with icy asteroids to alter its atmosphere.
The scientist suggests retrieving frozen asteroids from distant regions of the solar system, such as the Kuiper Belt or the theoretical Oort Cloud, to release gases into the Martian atmosphere upon impact.
He posits that repeated collisions with these icy bodies could help generate atmospheric pressure and introduce elements necessary for a life-supporting environment.
Transporting asteroids from the Oort Cloud to Mars could take over 15,000 years with present-day technology. Nevertheless, Dr Czechowski sees this as a long-term option worth exploring for future Mars colonisation.