Sunita Williams: All Possible Questions About Her Space Journey in 8 slides

Pragati Awasthi
Mar 19, 2025, 01:22 AM

Why Did Sunita Williams Go To Space?

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore embarked on an eight-day mission to the International Space Station on June 5 as part of NASA's initiative to test Boeing's new Starliner spacecraft.

Why Was Sunita Williams Stuck in Space?

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore were stranded in space for nine months due to technical issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which was supposed to bring them back to Earth.

Why Will Sunita Williams Not Be Able To Walk?

Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have spent nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), are likely to face difficulty walking or may develop ‘baby feet’ upon their return to Earth, as the body needs time to readjust to gravity.

Which Hospital Will Sunita Williams Be Taken To?

After spending nine months in space, Williams and Wilmore will be under observation for several days at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, United States, according to reports.

How Many Days Did Sunita Williams Spend in Space?

Sunita Williams has spent 608 days in space, becoming the second astronaut to spend the longest time in space.

What Kind of Food Does Sunita Williams Eat In Space?

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore enjoyed a variety of food, including breakfast cereal with powdered milk, pizza, shrimp cocktails, roast chicken, and tuna, as reported by the New York Post.

What Was Sunita Williams' First Mission To Space?

Sunita Williams launched on her first mission on December 9, 2006, aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery. During this mission, she performed her first spacewalk.

Sunita Williams Spacewalking Record

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams holds the record for the most time spent spacewalking by a woman, with 62 hours and 6 minutes.