'Sun is active again': What high-speed solar winds at 700 kmph and quiet sunspot mean for Earth

Produced by Tarun Mishra

Tarun Mishra
May 05, 2025, 02:02 PM

Surge in Solar Wind Hits Earth

Between the weekend and May 5, 2025, Earth experienced a burst of high-speed solar wind, with particles travelling at over 700 kilometres per second. This led to minor G1-class geomagnetic storms and visible auroras in high-latitude regions, including parts of northern United States and Europe.

What Caused the Wind Surge?

The solar wind activity originated from a large coronal hole on the Sun’s surface. Coronal holes are areas where the magnetic field lines open up, allowing charged particles to escape and stream towards Earth, often causing geomagnetic effects.

Auroras and Geomagnetic Storms

The interaction between the high-speed solar wind and Earth’s magnetic field triggered geomagnetic disturbances. These resulted in bright auroral displays that extended farther south than usual, indicating the impact of the ongoing space weather activity.

Sunspot AR4079: Large but Quiet 

Despite its size and visibility, sunspot AR4079 has remained unexpectedly calm. Typically, such large sunspots produce solar flares; however, AR4079 has so far emitted only weak C-class flares, leaving scientists puzzled.

Light Bridge Observed in AR4079

One of the key features of AR4079 is a "light bridge"—a bright structure that runs through the dark core of the sunspot. Light bridges suggest complex magnetic configurations below the surface and may be precursors to solar flares. However, not all such features result in explosive activity.

Risk of Future Solar Events Remains 

While there have been no recent coronal mass ejections (CMEs) directed at Earth, continued solar wind activity could further disturb Earth’s magnetosphere. Scientists are monitoring for any changes in AR4079’s behaviour that might signal stronger flare activity.

What It Means for Earth

The enhanced solar wind continues to compress Earth’s magnetic field, raising the potential for additional geomagnetic disturbances. These events can affect satellite communications, GPS systems, and power grids, prompting ongoing observation by space weather agencies.