'Spring 2026 launch': NASA begins assembling Moon rocket for Artemis 2 mission
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
NASA is building the next rocket that will send astronauts to the Moon. The Space Launch System(SLS) for Artemis 2 is now being assembled at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Work is happening inside NASA’s massive Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). Engineers recently added a conical stage adapter, which connects the rocket’s core to its upper part.
Four astronauts will fly aboard the Orion spacecraft: Reid Wiseman (NASA) Victor Glover (NASA) Christina Koch (NASA) Jeremy Hansen (Canadian Space Agency) They’ll fly around the Moon and return to Earth.
This is NASA’s first crewed lunar mission since Apollo. The rocket will not enter Moon orbit, but will fly around it and return. This free return path ensures Orion safely comes back to Earth.
In 2022, Artemis 1 launched an uncrewed capsule around the Moon. It splashed down successfully after 25 days. The mission helped NASA test systems for the upcoming crewed flight.
NASA is targeting a spring 2026 launch. The next step, Artemis 3, aims to land astronauts on the Moon no earlier than 2027. Delays were caused by heat shield issues found after Artemis 1 journey.
NASA’s Artemis Program is about more than just the Moon. It’s preparing for future missions to Mars, using the Moon as a testing ground. The success of SLS and Orion is vital for the upcoming missions.