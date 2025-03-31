Spider eggs? NASA's Perseverance rover discovers mysterious rock formation on Mars
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA’s Perseverance rover has discovered a rock formation containing millimetre-sized spheres on Mars. The feature, named “St. Pauls Bay,” was spotted on March 11, 2025, in the Broom Point region of Jezero Crater.
The discovery was made on the lower slopes of Witch Hazel Hill. Scientists are analysing its relationship with darker layers seen in orbital imagery to understand its geological significance.
The rock contains numerous dark grey spheres, some with angular or elongated shapes and small pinholes. The origins of these formations remain uncertain, prompting further investigation.
Spherical formations have been observed on Mars before, including by the Opportunity rover in 2004 and Curiosity in 2014. These were often linked to concretions formed through groundwater interaction with rock.
Scientists are considering multiple formation mechanisms, including mineral precipitation from water, rapid cooling of molten rock during volcanic activity, or condensation of vaporised rock from meteorite impacts.
The Perseverance team is conducting detailed analysis to determine the spheres’ formation process. Understanding their origin could provide insights into past environmental conditions on Mars.
