'Speed of 37,074 kmph': NASA confirms Asteroid 2025 BX1 set for close Earth approach tomorrow
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA has identified an asteroid, 2025 BX1, approximately 150 feet wide, approaching Earth for a close flyby on 16 February 2025 at 10:38 AM IST. Experts confirm that it poses no immediate threat.
The asteroid is travelling at a speed of 37,074 km/h. At its closest approach, it will remain 2,760,000 kilometres from Earth, ensuring a safe passage.
Although sizeable, 2025 BX1 does not meet the criteria for a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA), which applies to objects larger than 140 metres coming within 7.5 million kilometres of Earth.
NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) monitors asteroids using observatories such as Pan-STARRS, the Catalina Sky Survey, and NEOWISE. Advanced planetary radar systems refine trajectory predictions.
If an asteroid of this size were to collide with Earth, it could cause regional destruction. The 2013 Chelyabinsk event, caused by a much smaller asteroid, resulted in injuries and property damage.
Current trajectory calculations confirm that the asteroid will pass safely without any impact risk. However, continuous monitoring remains essential for assessing future threats.
NASA continues to enhance early detection efforts through initiatives such as the upcoming NEO Surveyor mission. Ongoing research helps improve asteroid tracking and planetary defence strategies.
