'Speed of 25,000 kmph': NASA detects Asteroid 2025 BH2 coming close to Earth, will it collide?
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is tracking asteroid 2025 BH2, a 100-foot-wide space rock, as it makes its closest approach to Earth today, January 27.
The asteroid will pass at a distance of 4,280,000 miles—over 16 times the distance between Earth and the Moon. NASA has assured that it poses no threat to the planet.
Asteroid 2025 BH2 is travelling at an impressive speed of 15,924 miles per hour (25,000 kmph).
The asteroid is classified as a near-Earth object (NEO). These objects, which orbit the Sun and pass close to Earth, are routinely monitored for potential risks.
Asteroids like 2025 BH2 are remnants from the formation of the solar system. Studying them helps scientists understand the origins of our cosmic neighbourhood and assess potential threats.
NASA uses advanced technologies, including radar and missions like OSIRIS-REx, to track and study asteroids. These tools improve understanding of space objects and their trajectories.
The monitoring of 2025 BH2 underscores the significance of planetary defence. Continuous tracking of NEOs enhances strategies to mitigate potential future threats to Earth.
