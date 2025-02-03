'Silver mountain': NASA's Perseverance rover collects 26th rock sample on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover has gathered its 26th rock sample from Mars' Jezero Crater. The sample, nicknamed "Silver Mountain," has textures not seen in previous collections.
The rock core has been sealed in a titanium tube and is intended for eventual return to Earth for detailed examination in laboratories.
Perseverance is searching for signs of ancient microbial life, studying Mars' geological history, past climate, and potential habitability.
NASA plans to bring back the collected samples between 2035 and 2039, with a final decision on the retrieval method expected next year.
The rover has completed its study of Jezero Crater and is now moving along its northern rim to investigate four geologically significant sites.
Since landing in February 2021, Perseverance has traveled over 20 miles. NASA provides an interactive map tracking its route and sample locations.
NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft recently returned 122 grams of dust and pebbles from asteroid Bennu, delivering the sample to Earth in 2023 before continuing to another asteroid.
