'She is coming home': NASA announces final date for Sunita Williams' return to Earth
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA has moved up the return date for astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to March 19, about two weeks earlier than previously planned, reported Daily Mail. The change follows adjustments in spacecraft assignments for upcoming crew rotations on the International Space Station (ISS).
Originally scheduled for February, the launch of SpaceX’s Crew-10 mission was postponed due to a technical issue with the new Dragon capsule. This delay pushed the launch to March, which in turn affected the return schedule for Crew-9, including Williams and Wilmore.
Williams and Wilmore, who have been on the ISS since June 2024, will return to Earth using the Crew-9 Dragon capsule. The capsule has been docked at the station since September 29 and must remain until Crew-10 arrives to ensure a smooth transition between crews.
To facilitate an earlier launch for Crew-10, NASA and SpaceX decided to swap the Dragon capsule originally designated for the mission. This adjustment allows Crew-10 to reach the ISS sooner, enabling Crew-9’s return, including Williams and Wilmore, ahead of schedule.
Williams and Wilmore initially launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner on June 5, 2024, for its first crewed test flight. However, propulsion system issues and helium leaks caused multiple delays in their return, leading NASA to revise its plans.
Former US President Donald Trump recently claimed that Williams and Wilmore were “stranded” in space and called on Elon Musk’s SpaceX to retrieve them. However, NASA clarified that the astronauts are not stranded and have a confirmed return plan in place.
NASA officials assured that Williams and Wilmore’s return is proceeding as planned and that their extended stay on the ISS was due to mission-related factors, not an emergency. The space agency remains focused on ensuring a safe and structured return for the crew.
{{ primary_category.name }}