‘Shackleton Crater’: China to send hopping robot onboard Chang’e 7 to hunt for water on Moon

Broader Lunar Plans

Chang’e 7 is part of China’s roadmap for lunar colonisation, followed by the Chang’e 8 mission in 2028 to test in-situ resource utilisation. By the 2030s, China aims to build the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS). Meanwhile, NASA is reviving its VIPER rover project to search for lunar water as part of the Artemis programme, setting the stage for a global space race on the Moon.