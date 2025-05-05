'Tesla Optimus, Atlas and more': These 7 humanoid robots could walk alongside us soon
Produced by Subhadra Srivastava
The field of humanoid robotics is advancing rapidly, with developers pushing machines ever closer to human capabilities. These creations continue to inspire curiosity. Their human-like traits, combined with advanced AI, create an uneasy blend of utility and uncanny realism.
Leading the pack is Tesla’s Optimus Gen 2, a robot showcased serving drinks at the company’s October 2024 event. Though humans controlled its dexterous hands during the demonstration, Tesla aims to deploy it in its factories by the end of 2025, combining AI, battery tech and robotics to deliver a general-purpose assistant.
Boston Dynamics’ Atlas continues to turn heads with its ability to run, jump, and even backflip. With a single central “eye” and unmatched mobility, Atlas is capable of complex navigation. While still a prototype, it demonstrates what future autonomous machines might achieve.
Ameca, from Engineered Arts, focuses on emotional interaction. Though it doesn’t walk, it mimics human expressions with impressive realism and responds to questions using onboard or cloud-based AI. It represents a new direction in robotics — one centred on engagement rather than strength.
Figure 02 stands out for its conversational ability, powered by OpenAI’s large language models. It can respond to spoken requests and manipulate objects, though it moves slowly for now. Its integration of language and action is a signpost for future human-robot collaboration.
From Sanctuary AI comes Phoenix, a robot known for its dextrous hands. Its fingers can manipulate complex objects like a 12-sided die, and it recently completed a short pilot working in a Canadian retail store — a rare example of hands-on deployment.
Digit, by Agility Robotics, is already working in a warehouse in Georgia, moving boxes with its unusual backward-bending legs. Its role remains basic, but it's one of the few humanoids currently in live service.
Lastly, Apptronik’s Apollo is designed for a wide range of roles, from factory work to elder care. It uses AI to learn tasks by observing humans, but for now, remains in prototype testing at Mercedes-Benz facilities.
These seven robots reflect not just the state of robotics today, but a near future where humanoid machines may play a growing role in everyday life.