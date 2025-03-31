'Semi-cryogenic': ISRO successfully tests its most powerful engine for India's heavy-lift rockets
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has successfully conducted the first major hot test of the Lox Kerosene 200T thrust semi-cryogenic engine. The test took place at the Isro Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, marking a key milestone in India’s space propulsion development.
The semi-cryogenic engine, powered by Liquid Oxygen (LOX) and Kerosene, produces a thrust of 2000 kN. It is being developed to replace the L110 liquid core stage of the LVM3 rocket, increasing its payload capacity from four tonnes to five tonnes in geostationary transfer orbit (GTO).
The SE2000 engine operates on an oxidiser-rich staged combustion cycle, allowing for high efficiency and a chamber pressure of 180 bar. This technology is used by only a few countries globally and offers improved performance through the use of non-toxic and non-hazardous propellants.
The recent test focused on the engine’s Power Head Test Article (PHTA), validating components such as the pre-burner, turbo pumps, start system, and control mechanisms. These evaluations are essential before full engine integration.
To support the development of semi-cryogenic technology, Isro established the Semicryogenic Integrated Engine Test Facility (SIET) at IPRC, Mahendragiri. The facility, inaugurated in February 2024, enables testing of engines with thrust levels up to 2600 kN.
The hot test lasted 2.5 seconds and demonstrated stable ignition and performance. The ignition process was refined through multiple trials using the Pre-Burner Ignition Test Article (PITA) to ensure controlled startup. All parameters were within expected limits.
Isro will conduct further tests on the PHTA before proceeding with the full integration of the SE2000 engine. These tests are aimed at validating the complete propulsion system, leading to the eventual deployment of the engine in future LVM3 missions.
{{ primary_category.name }}