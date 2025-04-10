Scientists say toxic dust may kill astronauts on Mars before lack of oxygen
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
A study from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California highlights health risks posed by Martian soil. Researchers found that fine dust particles in the regolith contain high levels of reactive silica and iron, both of which are damaging to the human respiratory system.
Martian dust particles are smaller than the threshold that human lungs can naturally expel. These particles may bypass respiratory defences, lodge in lung tissue, and potentially cause lasting damage similar to that seen in industrial lung diseases on Earth.
Mars experiences frequent regional dust storms, with global-scale events occurring every few years. These storms spread toxic particles through the atmosphere, creating conditions that may increase astronaut exposure to harmful dust.
NASA’s Apollo astronauts experienced respiratory and visual symptoms after exposure to lunar dust. Martian dust is considered more chemically complex, suggesting that its health effects could be more severe, especially over longer missions.
Alongside silica and iron, the Martian surface contains perchlorates, gypsum, and trace amounts of toxic metals like arsenic and cadmium. Some of these elements are known to be carcinogenic, but their combined effects under Martian conditions remain uncertain.
Medical intervention for astronauts on Mars will face delays and limitations due to the distance from Earth. Any long-term mission, likely lasting three years or more, will involve prolonged exposure to harmful dust with limited treatment options available.
Potential countermeasures such as vitamin C and iodine have been studied for mitigating exposure effects. However, researchers caution that while these substances may help in certain cases, they could also produce adverse side effects, especially when used over extended periods in isolated environments.
{{ primary_category.name }}