Scientists record hottest January in Earth's history, raising global warming concerns
January 2025 has officially been declared the warmest January on record, with global average surface air temperatures reaching 1.75°C above pre-industrial levels. Despite cold spells in some regions, the planet as a whole experienced unprecedented warmth.
Typically, La Niña events bring a cooling effect on global temperatures, yet January 2025 set a new record despite this influence. Scientists are concerned that climate change, driven by human activity, is overpowering natural temperature fluctuations.
The primary driver of the rising temperatures remains greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels. The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has warned that the warming trend will likely persist throughout 2025, regardless of La Niña’s potential cooling effect.
While La Niña has not fully developed, extreme heat in other ocean basins is further amplifying global temperatures. Scientists believe that even if La Niña strengthens, it may not be sufficient to counteract the ongoing rise in heat levels.
Samantha Burgess, Strategic Lead at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, expressed surprise at the record-breaking temperatures occurring without the influence of El Niño, which typically causes warming. This suggests a deeper, systemic climate shift.
Despite initial predictions that 2025 might be cooler than 2023 and 2024 due to La Niña, the persistently high temperatures indicate that it could still set new records. Scientists caution that global warming appears to be accelerating faster than expected.
With records continuing to shatter, climate experts stress the need for immediate reductions in fossil fuel emissions. Without significant action, extreme temperature events may become more frequent, leading to severe environmental and societal consequences.
