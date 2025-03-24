Saturn’s iconic rings have temporarily disappeared! Here is why
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Starting this week, Saturn’s rings have become nearly invisible from Earth due to a rare astronomical event. This phenomenon, known as a ring plane crossing, gives the illusion that the planet’s rings have disappeared.
A ring plane crossing occurs when Earth aligns perfectly with Saturn’s ring plane, making the rings appear edge-on. Given that they are only tens of metres thick in most places, they become nearly impossible to see from our vantage point.
Saturn orbits the Sun in a 29.4-year cycle, causing its rings to change orientation over time. Every 13 to 15 years, the rings align edge-on with Earth, temporarily making them difficult to observe. The last such event happened in 2009.
Observing this event is difficult for most stargazers. In mid-northern latitudes, Saturn is too close to the pre-dawn Sun. Those in mid-southern latitudes have a better chance to see the planet, but morning twilight makes it challenging.
The rings will not remain hidden for long. By the end of March 2025, Saturn’s orbit will begin to reveal them again. However, another ring plane crossing is expected in November 2025, causing a second brief disappearance.
As Saturn continues its orbit, its tilt relative to Earth will shift, gradually making the rings more visible again. This cycle will continue, altering the way Saturn appears from Earth over time.
While the disappearance of Saturn’s rings may seem unusual, it is a well-documented astronomical occurrence. Scientists have observed and predicted these changes for centuries, allowing astronomers to anticipate when the rings will next vanish from view.
