Sanskrit wasn’t born in India? Scientists discover a different country as the language’s origin

Migration Waves

Researchers in Ukraine examined the DNA of 81 ancient individuals from the North Pontic Region near the Black Sea. They identified three major migration waves: first, around 4500 BCE, when migrants from the Caucasus mixed with Trypillian farmers, forming the Usatove culture; second, interactions with hunter-gatherers led to the Serednii Stih culture; and third, around 4000 BCE, the Yamnaya people emerged and expanded rapidly.