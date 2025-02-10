Sanskrit wasn’t born in India? Scientists discover a different country as the language’s origin
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Two research papers published in Nature by scientists from Russia and Ukraine provide new evidence supporting the theory that the Indo-European language family, including Sanskrit, Hindi, and Urdu, originated outside India. The studies suggest a migration route from the Eurasian Steppe to South Asia, challenging long-standing narratives about the language’s origins.
Linguists have long studied the Proto-Indo-European (PIE) language, believed to be the common ancestor of over 400 languages spoken by nearly half the global population today. Since the 19th century, researchers have sought to determine its geographical origins and how it spread across Eurasia.
To trace the linguistic migration, scientists analysed DNA from 435 individuals excavated from archaeological sites across Eurasia, dating between 6400–2000 BCE. These findings provide insights into the movement of ancient populations and their role in spreading language and culture.
Previous studies had identified the Yamnaya culture (3300–2600 BCE) of the Pontic-Caspian steppes, north of the Black and Caspian Seas, as a key influence on genetic and cultural shifts. Around 3100 BCE, the Yamnaya people expanded into Europe and Central Asia, introducing "steppe ancestry" into human populations across Eurasia.
Researchers in Ukraine examined the DNA of 81 ancient individuals from the North Pontic Region near the Black Sea. They identified three major migration waves: first, around 4500 BCE, when migrants from the Caucasus mixed with Trypillian farmers, forming the Usatove culture; second, interactions with hunter-gatherers led to the Serednii Stih culture; and third, around 4000 BCE, the Yamnaya people emerged and expanded rapidly.
The research indicates that these steppe groups absorbed external influences, which contributed to their adaptability and success in spreading their culture, language, and genes across Eurasia. This process played a crucial role in the diffusion of Indo-European languages, including Sanskrit.
The study challenges the traditional theory that Aryans were primarily responsible for spreading Sanskrit and Indo-European culture across Asia and Europe. Instead, it suggests that linguistic and genetic exchanges were more complex, with earlier migrations from the Eurasian Steppe playing a significant role in shaping linguistic evolution.
