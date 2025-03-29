Rs 715 crore to be spent on the first Indian astronaut's visit to ISS
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The Department of Space (DoS) has allocated Rs 715 crore for the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission, which will send Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS). As of December 2024, Rs 413 crore has been spent, with an additional Rs 135 crore set aside for the current fiscal year.
With the additional Rs 135 crore expected to be utilised by the first quarter of 2025, the total expenditure will reach Rs 548 crore, approximately $64 million. The remaining Rs 168 crore is projected to be available at the end of March 2026.
The Ax-4 mission is part of a joint ISRO-NASA initiative to send an Indian astronaut to the ISS, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023. NASA has identified Axiom Space as the service provider for the mission.
The National Mission Assignment Board has selected Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as the primary astronaut for the mission, with Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair serving as the backup. The mission is scheduled for launch in the second quarter of 2025.
During the 14-day mission, Shukla will conduct scientific experiments focusing on microgravity research. ISRO has finalised a set of experiments from Indian research institutions, with NASA’s Research Integration Office supporting their implementation.
Shukla’s research will explore the effects of microgravity on microbiology, which has potential applications for food, fuel, and life support systems. Additionally, he will study the viability of six crop seeds for future space missions.
ISRO is working with international partners on scientific demonstrations and educational outreach programmes aimed at students. The mission is expected to contribute to commercial space activities and promote STEM education.
