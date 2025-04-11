'Rs 25 crore challenge': NASA wants to recycle human waste on Moon, turn it into a space resource
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
NASA is offering a massive Rs 25 crore prize to anyone who can solve one of space travel’s toughest problems human waste. The LunaRecycle Challenge invites global innovators to build systems that recycle urine, faeces, and even vomit for long term space missions
Yes, it’s true there are still 96 bags of human waste left behind by Apollo astronauts on the Moon. NASA doesn’t want to add more during future missions, especially as human presence on the Moon increases.
Future Moon missions will last weeks or even months. Bringing waste back to Earth isn’t practical. NASA wants a system that can store, recycle or repurpose astronaut waste right there in space.
NASA says managing waste efficiently is key to long term space travel. They want solutions that reduce waste, keep spacecraft clean, and support life in closed environments like space stations or Moon bases.
The best part? NASA believes the tech developed for space could also help remote or rural areas on Earth that lack proper sanitation. From portable recycling units to safe waste treatment systems, the impact could be global.
The first round of the challenge closed on March 31, 2025. NASA is now reviewing entries. Selected winners will share a ₹25 crore prize and may help shape the future of space hygiene.
This may sound odd, but turning waste into useful resources could make future Moon and Mars missions possible. The question is? Can human waste become a source of energy, water, or soil in space? NASA’s challenge could unlock the answer.