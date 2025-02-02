'Rs 13,415 crore': ISRO gets budget boost as India lines up major space missions
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The Union Budget 2025-26 has allocated ₹13,415.20 crore to the Department of Space, up from ₹13,042.75 crore in the previous year. The increased funding aims to support ongoing and upcoming space projects.
A total of ₹6,103 crore has been earmarked for capital expenditure on space research. This funding will aid satellite launches, deep-space missions, and infrastructure development.
The government has allocated ₹10,230.20 crore to ISRO centres, including Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), and Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC). The Space Applications Centre has received ₹1,706.8 crore.
The budget emphasises public-private partnerships in the space sector. The government's FDI policy now permits up to 100% foreign direct investment in satellite manufacturing and related systems to encourage private sector participation. Duty on rockets and satellites parts have also been abolished.
The Cabinet has recently approved major missions, including Chandrayaan-4, the Venus Orbiter Mission, the Next Generation Launch Vehicle, and the construction of a third launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
The government plans to integrate space-based applications into agriculture, disaster management, and urban planning, leveraging space technology for national development.
Industry leaders, including Pixxel CEO Awais Ahmed, have welcomed the budget as a significant step for India's space sector, citing its potential to enhance domestic high-tech manufacturing and global competitiveness.
