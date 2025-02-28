'Rs 1.2 crore per annum package': What is NASA's Sunita Williams' total net worth?
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, along with Butch Wilmore, is set to return to Earth in mid-March 2025 after being stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for over nine months due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.
NASA astronauts are paid based on U.S. government pay grades, ranging from GS-13 to GS-15. Williams, being a highly experienced astronaut, falls under the GS-15 category, earning an annual salary of approximately $152,258 (Rs 12.6 crore).
Beyond salary, NASA provides astronauts with comprehensive health insurance, extensive mission training, travel allowances, and psychological support for both them and their families due to the demanding nature of space missions.
With a decorated career in the U.S. Navy and NASA, Williams has accumulated a net worth of approximately $5 million, as per reports from Marca.com. This includes earnings from her government roles and contributions to space exploration.
Sunita Williams has spent over 300 days in space across multiple missions, setting records for female astronauts. Her expertise in spacewalking and mission operations has made her one of NASA’s most distinguished astronauts.
Sunita Williams resides in Houston, Texas, with her husband, Michael J. Williams, a federal marshal. Her commitment to space exploration and resilience during challenging missions have made her an inspiration in the field of astronautics.
After months of uncertainty aboard the ISS, NASA has planned to bring Williams and Wilmore back using a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. Their return will be a significant moment for space exploration, marking the end of their extended mission in orbit.
