'Risk of multiple fractures': NASA's Sunita Williams to face major health challenges upon return to Earth
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Astronaut Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for over nine months due to technical issues with their spacecraft. As they prepare to return, Williams will face significant challenges readjusting to Earth's gravity after an extended stay in microgravity.
Prolonged exposure to microgravity leads to muscle atrophy, as the muscles do not need to exert effort to support body movement. This affects the legs, back, and core, making even simple tasks on Earth feel strenuous.
Astronauts experience a decline in bone density due to the absence of gravitational load on their skeletal system. Williams has reportedly experienced bone density loss, increasing her risk of fractures after returning to Earth.
In microgravity, the heart works less to circulate blood, leading to reduced cardiac muscle mass. Upon return, Williams may experience low blood pressure, dizziness, and fainting as her body readjusts to normal circulation demands.
Fluids in the body shift toward the head in space, leading to swelling and potential vision impairments. Astronauts often report changes in eyesight due to increased pressure on the optic nerve.
Extended stays in space weaken the immune system, making astronauts more susceptible to infections. Increased exposure to cosmic radiation also raises the long-term risk of cancer and other health complications.
Williams will require extensive medical supervision and rehabilitation to regain normal strength and health. Scientists stress the importance of monitoring her physiological changes to understand the long-term effects of space travel on the human body.
