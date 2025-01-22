Rings of Saturn will go 'invisible' in March! Here is why
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
On March 23, Saturn’s rings will appear nearly invisible for a few days as they align edge-on with Earth. This optical illusion occurs when the rings are seen from the side, making them appear thin and flat.
Saturn’s iconic rings will temporarily vanish due to a natural phenomenon known as a ring-plane crossing. Ring-plane crossings happen every 13 to 15 years.
Following the March crossing, Saturn's rings will gradually reappear. However, the rings will once again become nearly invisible in November 2025 as they shift position.
Over the next 100 to 300 million years, Saturn’s rings will completely vanish due to a process known as ring rain. As gravity pulls the icy particles from the rings, they will vaporise in Saturn’s upper atmosphere, slowly depleting the rings over time.
Saturn’s rings, discovered in 1610 by Galileo Galilei, are about 400 million years old. While the rings may appear vast and permanent, they are not expected to last forever due to the ongoing process of ring rain.
Saturn’s rings consist mostly of water ice and small particles, including sand-like grains and larger chunks. Ring rain drags the water ice into Saturn’s atmosphere, where it vaporises. This process significantly reduces the size of the rings over time, with estimates suggesting that the equivalent of an Olympic-sized swimming pool of water products is drained from the rings every half hour.
While Saturn's rings are well-known, other gas giants like Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune also have rings. However, Jupiter's large moons prevent the formation of similar rings, while the rings of Uranus and Neptune are difficult to see due to their faintness.
{{ primary_category.name }}