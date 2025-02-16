'Real danger': NASA’s James Webb Telescope to study asteroid that might collide with Earth in 7 years
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will study asteroid 2024 YR4, focusing on its infrared emissions to determine its size and composition. Unlike visible-light telescopes, Webb can detect heat radiated by the asteroid, providing clearer data on its physical properties.
By comparing the asteroid’s infrared radiation with the sunlight it reflects, scientists can estimate its true size and surface characteristics. According to Oliver Hainaut from the European Southern Observatory, Webb’s broad-spectrum capabilities will offer a more accurate analysis than previous observations.
Observations from the Very Large Telescope in Chile suggest that 2024 YR4 is neither a comet nor a metallic asteroid. The lack of an icy composition confirms that it does not behave like a comet, while its surface properties indicate it is not made of metal.
The asteroid’s observation arc is short, as it was discovered only in December 2024. Extended tracking with Webb will improve trajectory calculations, helping scientists determine whether it poses a future impact risk. Currently the probability of colliding is being considered under danger zone.
As 2024 YR4 moves further from Earth, it becomes increasingly difficult to detect. The presence of a full moon has further complicated ground-based observations. Scientists estimate that by April 2025, multiple nights of observation will be required to confirm its position.
The asteroid orbits the Sun and passes near Earth approximately every four years. Its next close approach will be on 17 December 2028, but at a much greater distance of 4.7 million miles (7.5 million kilometres), reducing immediate concerns.
Scientists are monitoring the possibility of an Earth impact in 2032. However, radar observations will only be possible in 2032, just months before a potential impact. Data collected in the coming months will be crucial for refining impact probability assessments.
