'Project Phoenix': How the biggest alien search project still inspires science today?
Produced by Tarun Mishra
In February 1995, the SETI Institute launched Project Phoenix, an extensive search for extraterrestrial life. The first observations were conducted at Parkes Observatory in Australia, marking the beginning of one of the most comprehensive SETI efforts.
The project was initially part of NASA’s decade-long SETI program, but funding was cut in 1993 due to budget constraints and skepticism from Congress. The SETI Institute secured private donations to continue the search independently.
Project Phoenix focused on detecting radio signals from nearby Sun-like stars. These signals, if found, could indicate the presence of advanced civilisations using technology similar to ours.
Murriyang, the 64-meter radio telescope at Parkes, was chosen for its ability to scan the southern sky. It played a central role in the project, scanning 209 stars over 16 weeks.
The project recorded 148,949 signals, most of which were identified as interference from human-made sources. A second telescope, Mopra, was used to verify signals, but none were confirmed as extraterrestrial.
Project Phoenix concluded in 2004 with no confirmed detections of alien life. However, the search continues with advanced techniques and more sensitive equipment.
Upcoming facilities like the SKA-Low in Australia and SKA-Mid in South Africa will enhance the search with improved sensitivity and data processing. The search for extraterrestrial intelligence remains an active field of research.
