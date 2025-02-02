Planetary Parade February 2025: Location, date, time and more
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Throughout February, five of the brightest planets—Venus, Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, and Saturn—will be visible in the evening sky. By late February, viewers with an unobstructed horizon may see all five stretching across the sky simultaneously.
Venus, the brightest of the five, will dominate the west-southwest sky at dusk. It will maintain peak brightness for most of the month and appear as a crescent when viewed through a telescope. 3. Saturn Becomes Harder to Spot
Saturn, positioned below Venus, will appear dim in comparison. Its ring system is currently edge-on from Earth's perspective, reducing its visibility. By mid-February, Saturn will begin fading into the evening twilight.
Jupiter will be visible high in the south at dusk, accompanied by the Pleiades and Hyades star clusters. On February 25-26, its largest moons—Europa, Ganymede, Callisto, and Io—will form a distinct triangular pattern.
Mars will be visible in the east, forming a triangle with the twin stars of Gemini, Castor and Pollux. As February progresses, Mars will gradually dim as Earth moves ahead in its orbit.
Mercury, the smallest planet, will be visible in the last week of February. On February 24, it will be in conjunction with Saturn, appearing just 1.5 degrees apart. A clear horizon and binoculars may be necessary to spot Saturn.
While the five bright planets can be seen with the naked eye, Uranus and Neptune require binoculars or a telescope. Uranus may be visible under dark skies, while Neptune, the farthest planet, will fade into twilight by late February.
