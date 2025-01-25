Planetary Parade 2025: How to watch six planets tonight from India
On January 25, 2025, stargazers will be treated to a rare sight as six planets—Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus—align in the night sky. This alignment, referred to as a "planetary parade," is set to be visible from Earth for several days, starting from January 18 and continuing into early February.
Planetary parades occur when planets in our solar system line up across the sky along the ecliptic plane. While such alignments are not rare, this event stands out due to the visibility of four planets to the naked eye, including Mars, Jupiter, Venus, and Saturn.
The most favourable time to observe the alignment is around 45 minutes after sunset. Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will be visible to the naked eye just after sunset, while Uranus and Neptune will require a telescope to observe. The alignment will last for approximately three hours, with Venus and Saturn dipping below the horizon later in the evening.
Venus will be the brightest and most prominent planet visible. Mars will appear as a red light, while Saturn and Jupiter will be smaller dots in the sky. Uranus and Neptune will also be visible but will appear as faint, small dots and cannot be seen without a telescope.
The planetary parade will be visible across India, with most cities offering an opportunity to witness the event. Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will be visible to the naked eye, while Neptune and Uranus will require a telescope. Special arrangements have been made by observatories across the country to allow the public to view the alignment.
In Bhubaneswar, the Pathani Samant Planetarium is hosting viewing sessions from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, excluding Mondays. The Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre (TNSTC) is also conducting a night sky observation program from January 22 to 25 at the Periyar Science and Technology Centre in Kotturpuram. Additionally, the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST) has organised public observation programs for this event.
To maximise your viewing experience, choose a location with an unobstructed view of the western horizon and away from city lights to reduce light pollution. Binoculars or telescopes are recommended for clearer views, especially for Uranus and Neptune, while clear skies will enhance the visibility of the event.
