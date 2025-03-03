'Over 300,000 kmph': Russia builds plasma rocket engine capable of travelling faster than the speed of light
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Russia has developed a plasma electric rocket engine capable of significantly reducing travel time to Mars. Current missions take nearly a year, but this new propulsion system could complete the journey in just 30 to 60 days.
The engine functions by accelerating ions using a strong electric field, unlike chemical rockets that rely on combustion. It uses hydrogen as fuel, making it more efficient and sustainable for long-duration space missions.
The plasma propulsion system can achieve speeds of up to 195,000 miles per hour (313,822 kmph) while generating 300 kW of power. This allows for rapid transit across deep space with improved energy efficiency.
The technology offers several benefits, including faster travel times, reduced fuel weight, and lower exposure to harmful cosmic radiation. Shorter missions mean astronauts will spend less time in space, lowering health risks.
Despite its advantages, the engine requires extensive research and development. A major challenge is its high energy demand, which may necessitate nuclear reactors for effective operation.
Russia’s state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, plans to present a flight-ready model by 2030. The technology is still in the development phase and will require rigorous testing before practical use.
Italy and the European Union are also researching similar high-speed propulsion systems. Experts believe plasma engines could be central to future space missions, advancing efforts toward Mars colonisation and deep-space exploration.
{{ primary_category.name }}