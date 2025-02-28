'Only for...': NASA launches 2025 internship program but there's a catch
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA has announced internship opportunities for students in 2025, providing a chance to gain experience in space and technology. The programme is open to students from various academic backgrounds, not limited to engineering.
Candidates can apply for the Summer 2025 internship until 28 February 2025, while the deadline for Fall 2025 applications is 16 May 2025. Applications must be submitted through NASA’s official website.
OSTEM internships are open to US citizens who are full-time or part-time students from high school to graduate level, enrolled in at least six semester hours. Current teachers can also apply for this programme.
Pathways internships require applicants to be US citizens pursuing a degree or certificate at an accredited institution, enrolled at least half-time. Candidates must have completed a minimum of 15 semester hours or 23 quarter hours and must be able to complete at least 480 work hours before obtaining their degree or certificate.
International students can only apply if they are citizens of a country that has an agreement with NASA. Eligible applicants must be pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree in STEM fields that align with NASA’s mission priorities.
NASA offers internship opportunities in math, science, IT, accounting, writing, project management, and programme analysis. These roles contribute to business and management functions essential to NASA’s operations.
Non-engineering interns support key functions such as budgeting, security, IT, and administration. By joining NASA, students from diverse disciplines can contribute to scientific advancements and innovation. Candidates are encouraged to visit NASA’s official website for further details and to submit their applications before the deadline.
{{ primary_category.name }}