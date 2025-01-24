'Only 280 km away': Icerberg bigger than Delhi on collision course with a British island
The world’s largest iceberg, A23a, spanning nearly 4,000 square kilometres and twice the size of Delhi, is drifting towards South Georgia, a British overseas territory in the South Atlantic Ocean.
Calved from the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf in West Antarctica in 1986, A23a remained grounded in the Weddell Sea for over 37 years before recently becoming mobile due to strong winds and ocean currents.
If A23a becomes grounded near South Georgia, it could disrupt the foraging routes of millions of seals, penguins, and seabirds, affecting the island’s critical breeding grounds.
The iceberg, dubbed a “megaberg,” moves at a glacial pace of one meter every three to seven seconds, slower than one mile per hour. Scientists estimate it is currently 280 kilometres from South Georgia.
Researchers from the British Antarctic Survey are tracking A23a’s daily movements via satellite imagery. The team also conducted field studies from the RRS Sir David Attenborough in December, collecting seawater samples near the iceberg.
Scientists highlight that the majority of the iceberg—nearly 90%—remains submerged. If A23a becomes lodged, it could block access to vital feeding areas for wildlife on the island.
Despite its potential ecological impacts, researchers believe the overall risks to South Georgia’s ecosystem are limited. They are closely monitoring the iceberg’s path to determine whether it will ground or be steered away by ocean currents.
