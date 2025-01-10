'One last ride': NASA's Sunita Williams to conduct final spacewalk before returning to Earth
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Astronauts Sunita Williams and Nick Hague will carry out a spacewalk on January 16, 2025, to address maintenance tasks on the International Space Station (ISS). This will be Williams’ first spacewalk in 12 years and her eighth overall.
One of the primary objectives is to repair the NICER X-ray telescope, which has a "light leak" affecting its data collection capabilities. NICER studies high-energy phenomena such as neutron stars and black holes
Sunita Williams and Nick Hague will also prepare the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer for future upgrades. The AMS is vital for studying cosmic rays, dark matter, and antimatter.
During the spacewalk, the astronauts will inspect tools and access areas to evaluate the ISS’s preparedness for future maintenance and upgrades. Their efforts aim to enhance the station's functionality and safety for extended human presence.
The crew has scheduled a second spacewalk on January 23 to continue work on the ISS. This includes additional upgrades and maintenance essential for the station’s operations.
Williams underwent extensive pre-mission training on Earth, simulating spacewalk conditions. This training focused on ensuring safety and mission success in microgravity and vacuum conditions.
Sunita Williams’ return to Earth has been delayed to March 2025 due to unresolved technical issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. Initially scheduled to return in February 2025, she will now travel back using a SpaceX Crew Dragon.
