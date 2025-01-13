Nick Hague, Vagner and more: List of NASA’s Sunita Williams' Expedition 72 crew
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Sunita Williams, the seasoned astronaut, finds herself not alone but in the company of a diverse group of scientists aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This diverse team is known as Expedition 72. Here’s a glimpse into the lives of these remarkable individuals:
Barry E. "Butch" Wilmore, a former U.S. Navy captain, is no stranger to the vastness of space. With previous missions under his belt, Wilmore brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the team. His role in this mission is pivotal, ensuring safety and operational success amidst the unforeseen extension of their stay due to the Boeing Starliner's issues.
Donald Pettit, another NASA astronaut, is known for his inventive spirit, having created various tools from everyday items in space. His presence on the ISS adds an experimental edge, with his involvement in numerous scientific studies. His calm demeanour and innovative approach to problem-solving make him an invaluable asset to the crew.
Nick Hague, after a harrowing first launch incident, has shown resilience and an undeterred spirit for space exploration. Now on his second mission, Hague is not only a testament to human endurance but also contributes significantly to the station's maintenance and the conduct of experiments.
Aleksey Ovchinin represents Roscosmos, bringing Russian expertise to the mix. His background in military aviation and his previous spaceflights ensure a strong Russian influence on the ISS operations. Ovchinin's role often involves critical spacewalks and system checks, showcasing the unity of purpose among the international crew.
Also from Roscosmos, Ivan Vagner is an engineer by training, focusing on the technical aspects of the station's functionality. His expertise in spacecraft systems and his work on developing new technologies for space exploration make him crucial for the ongoing maintenance and upgrades of the ISS.
Aleksandr Gorbunov, the newest addition to the ISS crew, brings fresh energy and perspective. His journey to space was not just a personal achievement but also a symbol of the continuous commitment to space exploration by Russia. Gorbunov's tasks range from scientific experiments to assisting in routine station operations.
