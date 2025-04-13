New documentary claims aliens are already on Earth, citing '34 military and intelligence insiders'
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
A new film, The Age of Disclosure, premiered at SXSW 2025 and it’s making shocking claims. The documentary features top US officials saying the government has been hiding alien life for decades.
The film includes 34 military and intelligence insiders, many admitting the existence of UAPs unexplained anomalous phenomena. They describe decades of secret encounters and a massive government cover up.
Luis Elizondo, former head of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), calls it “80 years of lies”. He believes nonhuman intelligence has been monitoring Earth since the 1940s and the truth is finally coming out.
Officials in the film say they’ve seen UAPs move 10x faster than any human-made aircraft. These crafts appear to operate without wings or visible propulsion defying known laws of physics.
Elizondo suggests that alien civilisations are studying Earth’s military technology. Some sightings happened near nuclear facilities, raising serious security concerns.
US lawmakers Marco Rubio and Kirsten Gillibrand appear in the film. Rubio admits there are unknown crafts over restricted areas. Gillibrand warns these might be foreign tech or something else entirely.
Jay Stratton, former head of the UAP Task Force, says he has personally seen nonhuman craft and beings. Director Dan Farah calls it “the biggest story in human history.”
If even part of these claims are accurate, it could change the future of our species. From reverse engineering alien tech to global power struggles in secret, the race for answers may already be underway.